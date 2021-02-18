Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 30,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,399,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Technologies stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Hudson Technologies worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

