Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

