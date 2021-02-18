Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $67,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Humana by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $378.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,245. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.