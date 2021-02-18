Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hutchison China MediTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $34.74. 232,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.12. Hutchison China MediTech has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,901,000 after purchasing an additional 253,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 183,672 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

