Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

NYSE H traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.53. 45,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.