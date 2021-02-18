HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0134 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $5.15 million and $33,916.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 67.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00371177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00060594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00079257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00082910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00083494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.55 or 0.00437776 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00174953 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

