IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.38

Shares of IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 142170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

About IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

