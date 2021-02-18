ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,035.00

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.26), with a volume of 62311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,005 ($13.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £714.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 955.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 875.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

