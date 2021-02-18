Identiv’s (INVE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of INVE opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.94 million, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

