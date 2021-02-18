IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,490 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.10% of IDEX worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

IDEX stock opened at $193.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average is $188.10. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

