IDEX Price Reaches $0.0788 on Top Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, IDEX has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $44.59 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.26 or 0.00875245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00031163 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.67 or 0.05043112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00050726 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00017414 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

