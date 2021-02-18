IDEXX Laboratories Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,242 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,034% compared to the average daily volume of 286 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,003,913. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $17.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $557.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.44. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $548.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.