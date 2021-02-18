IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to $42.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IGIFF. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC began coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

IGM Financial stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

