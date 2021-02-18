IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC began coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.

IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

