IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Sells 55,000 Shares

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE INFO opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

