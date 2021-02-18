ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $276,178.07

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $276,178.07 and approximately $110,919.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000937 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,917,365 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.