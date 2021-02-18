Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Down 18.3%

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) dropped 18.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 1,239,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 221,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $343.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 139.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 154.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Immunic by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

