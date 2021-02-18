Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Eight Capital

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.18.

Shares of IMO opened at C$26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.59 billion and a PE ratio of -10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.94. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$32.39.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

