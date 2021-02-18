IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 2,794 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCRR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCRR shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

