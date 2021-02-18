IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 916 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $585.91 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.