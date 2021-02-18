IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 7,344 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

AMD opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

