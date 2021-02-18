IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $11,957,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $694.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $717.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

