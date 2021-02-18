Indus Gas Limited (INDI.L) (LON:INDI) Shares Gap Down to $189.00

Indus Gas Limited (INDI.L) (LON:INDI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.47), but opened at GBX 160 ($2.09). Indus Gas Limited (INDI.L) shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 172,471 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £346.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.81.

Indus Gas Limited (INDI.L) Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometres located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

