Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Issues Earnings Results

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Shares of ILPT stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.74. 5,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,632. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.