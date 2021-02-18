ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Trading 7.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 5,915,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,916,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ING. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $15,204,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.