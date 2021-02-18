ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ING. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

ING stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $15,204,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

