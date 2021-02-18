Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) (CVE:MINE) shares traded down 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 422,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 119,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) Company Profile (CVE:MINE)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of southwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.