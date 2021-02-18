Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.82

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 1542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock worth $2,758,109. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

