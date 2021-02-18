Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.17. 6,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,133. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.55.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.