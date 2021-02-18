Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Price Target Increased to $191.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $168.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 29.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Inphi by 319.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after acquiring an additional 274,878 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Inphi by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Inphi during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.