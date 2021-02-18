Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,100.00 ($7,928.57).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Capital alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Karl Siegling bought 11,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,713.00 ($6,937.86).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Karl Siegling bought 14,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,390.00 ($8,850.00).

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Karl Siegling bought 4,750 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,146.75 ($2,961.96).

On Friday, February 5th, Karl Siegling bought 13,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,466.00 ($8,190.00).

On Friday, January 15th, Karl Siegling bought 6,005 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,242.37 ($3,744.55).

On Monday, January 18th, Karl Siegling bought 1,500 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,300.50 ($928.93).

On Wednesday, January 13th, Karl Siegling acquired 3,201 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,794.47 ($1,996.05).

On Monday, January 11th, Karl Siegling acquired 3,579 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,117.31 ($2,226.65).

On Thursday, January 7th, Karl Siegling acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,330.00 ($3,092.86).

On Monday, January 4th, Karl Siegling acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,360.00 ($3,114.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.