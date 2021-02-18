Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $136.47 on Thursday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

