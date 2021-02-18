Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Sells 701 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $25,642.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.18 million, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

