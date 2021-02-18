Insider Selling: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Sells 17,502 Shares of Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,673. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $103.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several analysts have commented on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after acquiring an additional 266,689 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

