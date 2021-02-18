Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells 934 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $69,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $63,863.85.

On Friday, January 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $771,856.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $809,688.24.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $858,960.36.

On Thursday, January 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $171,378.52.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $178,753.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $175,274.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $175,946.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 541,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $75.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $9,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

