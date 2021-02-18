Insider Selling: Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,632 shares in the company, valued at $626,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $430.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 516,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

