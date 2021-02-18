Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Research by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 4.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of National Research by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

