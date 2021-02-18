Insider Selling: SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) President Sells 12,836 Shares of Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew W. Mathias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of SL Green Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $13,300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,834,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $53,293,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.