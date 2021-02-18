Insider Selling: Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SRI opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.62 million, a PE ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 319,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.