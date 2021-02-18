Insider Selling: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SPH stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,484 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

