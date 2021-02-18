Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells 2,099 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 94.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

