Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells 3,045 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

YETI stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,728. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Citigroup raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after buying an additional 1,208,886 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,989,000 after buying an additional 772,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,699,000 after buying an additional 547,310 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,309,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,644,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.