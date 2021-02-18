Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.50

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 52 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $568.41 million, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,799,000 after buying an additional 56,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.