Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $828,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD opened at $279.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.24. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $298.43.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.