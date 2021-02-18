Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Trading Up 9.6%

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)’s share price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $42.09. Approximately 127,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 86,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INS shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Sidoti began coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $375.82 million, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 302.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

