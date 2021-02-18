Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as low as C$0.59. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 21,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$15.29 million and a PE ratio of 0.39.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.34 million for the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP)

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

