International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.
Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $19.40.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
