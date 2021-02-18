International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 490,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the January 14th total of 396,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.38 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.