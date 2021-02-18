Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.00

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 1010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IKTSY. BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intertek Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Intertek Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.