Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.90

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 11227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 443,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 184,846 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

